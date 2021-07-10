How a Crime Thriller Inspired the Murder of a Tribal Family in MP's Dewas

The brutal murder of a family of five hailing from the tribal community, in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, has kicked up a storm in the state, with the ruling party drawing a huge flak from the Opposition and tribal outfits.

After having been missing for 47 days, the bodies of the five were exhumed on 29 June from an eight-foot-deep pit, merely a kilometre away from their one-room house in Nemawar.

The police said that the five, including three minors – Mamtabai (45), Rupali (21), Divya (14), and their cousins Pooja (15) and Pavan Oswal (14) – were hit with iron rods and strangled to death on the night of 13 May, by Surendra Chouhan and six others, after his love affair with Rupali went sour.

The police have arrested Surendra, his brother Virendra, and five others – Rajkumar Keer, Vivek Tiwari, Karan Korku, Manoj Korku and Rakesh Nemore – for the murders.