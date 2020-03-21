Family, Mental Health: Kerala’s Frontline Staff Battle It Out

Anugeeth AG has not met her 10-month-old baby since 10 days. She is a staff nurse working in the COVID-19 isolation ward at the general hospital in Pathanamthitta, the southeastern district of Kerala that has the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Her team of 13 are treating five of one family who have tested positive with the virus that has already killed three in India and more than 8,000 around the world. “I want to leave only after their tests are confirmed negative and they are discharged,” she told IndiaSpend, her voice gentle but confident over the phone line to the district collectorate a kilometre away. (Two aged family members, also infected, have been moved to another facility.)

The 27-year-old had completed her first year as staff nurse at the hospital in February 2020. Days later, on 8 March 2020, the family who had a travel history to Italy were detected as infected. They had arrived in India on 29 February 2020. India has screened nearly 1.4 million people at airports.