'Now What Will We Do?' Ask Grieving Kin of Bihar Workers Killed in Kashmir

"How will my daughter take care of four children all by herself?" asks Yogendra's father-in-law from Araria, Bihar.

On Sunday evening, 17 October, terrorists in Kashmir shot dead two labourers from Araria, Bihar while one more has been gravely injured and is fighting for his life in a hospital.

Raja Rishidev (32), Yogendra Rishidev (34), and Chunchun Rishidev are among the 30-40 migrants from their village in Araria who had gone to Kashmir in search for employment.

These murders are the latest in a series of attacks conducted by terrorist groups in Kashmir that are specifically targeting people from the minority Hindu and Sikh communities.