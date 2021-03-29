‘False Statements’: Piyush Goyal Denies Attack on Nuns in UP

"They informed the Railway Protection Force that then informed the railway police. These ABVP members also gave a written complaint about conversion. I reached the spot and made inquiries. These inquiries revealed that the two other women were from Odisha's Rourkela and were under training.,” Mansuri said.

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Jhansi said that upon receiving information that two nuns were travelling with two other postulants in B-2 coach of Utkal Express with an intention of religious conversion, the concerned were stopped at Jhansi railway station by the complainants along with the Railway Protection Force and were then taken to Government Railway Police, Jhansi for investigation.

According to the GRP statement, upon investigation, the allegations were found out to be false.

(With inputs from PTI)