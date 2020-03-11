Facial Recognition Tech Identified 1,100 Rioters: Amit Shah in LS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah revealed in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 11 March evening that law enforcement agencies deployed facial recognition software to identify over 1,100 individuals who partook in the communal violence in northeast Delhi on 24-25 February.

Shah added that by using the software, law enforcement found out that over 300 individuals came from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and that this revelation “makes it clear that this was deep conspiracy”.

In a first of its kind admission, the home minister, speaking about the communal violence that left at least 49 dead said, “We have used using facial recognition software to initiate the process of identifying faces”.

While Shah did not specify the kind of facial recognition software used, if biometrics was used or which law enforcement agency deployed it, he stated that the software was fed with images from voter ID cards as well as driving licence databases, among others.