FB, Twitter to Meet Parliamentary Committee Over Data Rights Today
A parliamentary committee on Thursday, 21 January, has summoned officials of social media giants Facebook and Twitter, to discuss the issues related to safeguarding citizens' rights and preventing misuse of social/online news media platforms, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice.
The 31-member panel, headed by senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor will convene the meeting at 4 pm, on Thursday, 21 January.
The committee has summoned the companies amidst public outrage of digital rights after WhatsApp announced a new privacy policy detailing that it may reserve the right to share user data with its parent company, Facebook. The users could only use WhatsApp if they accepted the new privacy policy by 8 February – which the company has now extended till 15 May after millions of users migrated to alternate applications like Signal and Telegram.
The meeting’s official agenda mentions, “Evidence of representatives of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and to hear the views of the representatives of Facebook and Twitter on the subject 'Safeguarding citizens’ rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.”
In October 2020, representatives of companies, including Facebook and Twitter had been summoned to appear before the parliamentary committee regarding data protection and privacy issues.
