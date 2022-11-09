Digital Life Certificate Submission Using Face-recognition System: Details Here
Digital Life Certificate Submission: Download AadhaarFaceID app to use Face-recognition technology.
Pensioners have to submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra soon, in order to continue availing pension benefits.
According to the latest official details, they have to submit their annual life certificate by 30 November 2022. This will help pensioners to continue receiving pensions. It is important to note that there are various ways through which a pensioner can submit their annual life certificate online. Pensioners should know the methods so that it is easier for them to choose the simplest way.
A digital service with biometric support, known as the Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), is available to pensioners. They have the opportunity to generate DLC using the Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication method. This saves time and effort as a person does not have to travel to the disbursing agency's office to submit a physical life certificate. One must know the digital method.
Previously, pensioners were forced to physically submit their annual life certificates because there was no digital service. Then, DLC submission using biometrics was introduced to the people.
Face-Recognition Technology: Important Details
Now, the government has launched a Face-Recognition technology system based on the Aadhar database. It allows anyone with an Android smartphone to provide a DLC.
The process to submit Digital Life Certificate has become easier for pensioners with the help of face-recognition technology. One must know the steps properly to use the service.
All pensioners must avail of the facility of face authentication technology that is released recently by the government for the benefit of the pensioners. The process to use the service is extremely simple so anybody can enjoy the benefits.
How To Submit DLC Using Face-recognition Technology
Here is a step-by-step guide to using the face-recognition service while submitting digital life certification that pensioners must follow:
Step 1: Visit Google Playstore and download the AadhaarFaceID app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Enter the appropriate authorisations in the required space.
Step 3: Complete the operator authentication process and scan the operator's face properly.
Step 4: Now, the device is ready for DLC generation and pensioner authentication after scanning the face.
Step 5: Fill in the information of the pensioner correctly in the provided space.
Step 6: Now, scan a live photograph of the pensioner.
Step 7: Tap on submit to complete the process.
You will receive a message with the link to download DLC on the registered mobile number after the process is complete.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.