Digital Life Certificate Submission Using Face-recognition System: Details Here

Pensioners have to submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra soon, in order to continue availing pension benefits.

According to the latest official details, they have to submit their annual life certificate by 30 November 2022. This will help pensioners to continue receiving pensions. It is important to note that there are various ways through which a pensioner can submit their annual life certificate online. Pensioners should know the methods so that it is easier for them to choose the simplest way.

A digital service with biometric support, known as the Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), is available to pensioners. They have the opportunity to generate DLC using the Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication method. This saves time and effort as a person does not have to travel to the disbursing agency's office to submit a physical life certificate. One must know the digital method.