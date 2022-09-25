ADVERTISEMENT
Man’s Newspaper Ad About Losing Death Certificate Has Twitter in Disbelief
When you can't enter heaven because you forgot your death certificate back home.
i
Ranjit Kumar Chakraborty, a man from Hojai, Assam recently put out a bizarre ad in a newspaper’s lost and found section. Claiming to have lost his death certificate in Lumding Bazar, the man was looking for any possible leads that would help him find this document that one usually never sees in their lifetime.
ADVERTISEMENT
A photo of his ad in the newspaper was shared on Twitter by IPS Officer Rupin Sharma. Since then, the ad has garnered several reactions.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from neon and social-buzz
Topics: Assam Newspaper Ads Death Certificate
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×