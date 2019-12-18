‘It Was Water, Not Kerosene’: Locals On Jamia Bus Arson Incident

On Sunday, 15 December, four buses, 100 private vehicle and 10 police bikes were damaged in Delhi’s New Friends’ Colony area near the Jamia university as the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests turned violent.

Following the clashes, students at Jamia Millia Islamia alleged that Delhi Police entered the campus, fired tear gas and blocked the gates. A particular video which shows the cops near the bus went viral with a claim that Delhi Police are pouring kerosene in the bus to set it on fire. Some people also argued police were in fact trying to douse the fire with water.