'Extremely Pleased': EGI Welcomes Supreme Court's Order on Sedition Law
"The law has been used far too often by Central & State governments against journalists," the statement noted.
The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday, 11 May, welcomed the Supreme Court's order pertaining to the Sedition Law, saying that it was "extremely pleased" that the law would effectively be kept in abeyance while the government re-examines it.
"Editors Guild of India is extremely pleased in response to the petition filed by the Guild, challenging the sedition law (IPC 124A), the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on May 11, 2022, has passed an interim order effectively keeping the law in abeyance, until the Union Government reconsiders the provision," a statement by the EGI read.
The EGI went on to express appreciation to lawyers and the apex court, saying that "the law has been used far too often by Central and State governments against journalists in an effort to curb independent reporting".
SC's Order on Sedition Law
Earlier in the day, observing that the central government agrees with the prima facie opinion of the court that the rigours of the sedition law are not in accordance with the current social milieu, the Supreme Court urged the central and state governments to refrain from registering any FIR invoking Section 124A.
"We hope and expect that the State and Central Governments will restrain from registering any FIR, continuing any investigation or taking any coercive measures by invoking Section 124A of IPC while the aforesaid provision of law is under consideration," the SC said.
It added, "It would be appropriate to put the provision on abeyance," the top court said.
As for those who have already been booked under the sedition law and are presently languishing in jails, the top court said that they can approach the courts for bail.
