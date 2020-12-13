India Being Tested, Will Meet the Challenge: EAM on China Standoff

He further added that what happened in eastern Ladakh was not actually in China’s interest as it has significantly impacted public sentiment in India. Terming the events along LAC very disturbing, the Union Minister said that they have raised some very “basic concerns’’, reported PTI.

Mr Jaishankar refused to predict whether a breakthrough is expected in the standoff or what the timeline of it will be.

Recounting the evolution of the relationship between India and China over the years, the External Affairs Minister said, “Professionally, I have seen the evolution of how the Indian public feels about China over the last many decades and I am old enough to remember much more difficult days, especially in my childhood and in my teens,” reported the daily.

He further stated that this year’s events have not helped the future bilateral ties between the two countries. “In fact, I think the real danger is that the goodwill which was so carefully developed will dissipate,” he reportedly said.