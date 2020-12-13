India Being Tested, Will Meet the Challenge: EAM on China Standoff
“I have every confidence we will rise to the occasion and meet the national security challenge,” S Jaishankar said.
During an interactive session at the FICCI’s annual general meeting on Saturday, 12 December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India was being tested in the seven-month-long border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. He also added that he was confident that India would meet the national security challenge.
The External Affairs Minister was quoted by Hindustan Times as stating, “We are being tested. I have every confidence we will rise to the occasion and meet the national security challenge. But beyond that, at this time, I would really frankly keep my own counsel.”
He further added that what happened in eastern Ladakh was not actually in China’s interest as it has significantly impacted public sentiment in India. Terming the events along LAC very disturbing, the Union Minister said that they have raised some very “basic concerns’’, reported PTI.
Mr Jaishankar refused to predict whether a breakthrough is expected in the standoff or what the timeline of it will be.
Recounting the evolution of the relationship between India and China over the years, the External Affairs Minister said, “Professionally, I have seen the evolution of how the Indian public feels about China over the last many decades and I am old enough to remember much more difficult days, especially in my childhood and in my teens,” reported the daily.
He further stated that this year’s events have not helped the future bilateral ties between the two countries. “In fact, I think the real danger is that the goodwill which was so carefully developed will dissipate,” he reportedly said.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.