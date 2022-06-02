Massive Explosion, Fire at Chemical Facility in Gujarat's Vadodara

A series of explosions at a chemical company rocked Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 3 June. The explosions, which subsequently led to a massive fire, occurred at the Deepak Nitire GIDC plant.

The smoke was visible from a distance, and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, as per reports. The cause of the explosion is not known yet.

Seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while nearly 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer locations, officials told NDTV.

Vadodara Collector RB Barad said,