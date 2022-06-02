Massive Explosion, Fire at Chemical Facility in Gujarat's Vadodara
The smoke was visible from a distance, and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire.
A series of explosions at a chemical company rocked Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 3 June. The explosions, which subsequently led to a massive fire, occurred at the Deepak Nitire GIDC plant.
The smoke was visible from a distance, and 7-8 fire-fighters reached the spot to put out the fire, as per reports. The cause of the explosion is not known yet.
Seven workers have been hospitalised after inhaling smoke, while nearly 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer locations, officials told NDTV.
Vadodara Collector RB Barad said,
"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places."
After the development, the company released a statement saying it was monitoring the situation and that the safety of its staff and the communities around was of foremost priority to it, MoneyControl reported.
Further details are awaited.
