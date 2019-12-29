New Jharkhand Govt to Quash Cases Against Pathalgadi Activists
The newly formed Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, on Sunday, 29 December, decided to drop all cases against those involved in the Pathalgadi movement as well as those booked in the protests against amendments to Chotanagpur and Santhal Paragna tenancy Acts, reported news agency PTI.
In 2018, the Pathalgadi Movement had taken shape as thousands of tribal villages collectively declared their autonomy from India. This resulted in sedition cases being registered against at least ten thousand tribal people.
On Sunday, the Cabinet also decided to clear arrears of para-teachers, contractual employees, Anganwadi workers and student scholarships, according to a press release.
Directions have been issued to fill-up vacancies in government departments and fast track courts would to be set up in every district to speed up trials of cases relating to sexual offences.
Governor Droupadi Murmu will deliver the inaugural address at 11:30 am, an official release said.
The previous government had stirred up tribal sentiments by amending two land acts: Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) and Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) in 2016 and making land acquisition easier.
Following this, Jharkhand witnessed massive protests, during which several were arrested, reported News18.
(With inputs from PTI and News18)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)