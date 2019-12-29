New Jharkhand Govt to Quash Cases Against Pathalgadi Activists
Jharkhand’s new CM, Hemant Soren.
Jharkhand’s new CM, Hemant Soren.(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Hemant Soren)

New Jharkhand Govt to Quash Cases Against Pathalgadi Activists

The Quint
India

The newly formed Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand, on Sunday, 29 December, decided to drop all cases against those involved in the Pathalgadi movement as well as those booked in the protests against amendments to Chotanagpur and Santhal Paragna tenancy Acts, reported news agency PTI.

This is reportedly the first major decision taken by the newly assembled Cabinet, which comes shortly after the oath-taking ceremony earlier during the day.

In 2018, the Pathalgadi Movement had taken shape as thousands of tribal villages collectively declared their autonomy from India. This resulted in sedition cases being registered against at least ten thousand tribal people.

On Sunday, the Cabinet also decided to clear arrears of para-teachers, contractual employees, Anganwadi workers and student scholarships, according to a press release.

Directions have been issued to fill-up vacancies in government departments and fast track courts would to be set up in every district to speed up trials of cases relating to sexual offences.

Also Read : Hemant Soren Sworn-in as the New Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Loading...
The first Cabinet decided to convene a three-day session of the Assembly from 6 January, with senior JMM MLA Stephen Marandi conducting the first House till a regular Speaker is elected.

Governor Droupadi Murmu will deliver the inaugural address at 11:30 am, an official release said.

The previous government had stirred up tribal sentiments by amending two land acts: Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) and Chotanagpur Tenancy Act (CNT) in 2016 and making land acquisition easier.

Following this, Jharkhand witnessed massive protests, during which several were arrested, reported News18.

(With inputs from PTI and News18)

Also Read : How JMM Won Jharkhand: Inside Story of Hemant Soren’s Campaign

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...