‘Expected Due Process of Law’: Teesta in 1st Interview After Walking Out of Jail

In her first interview since walking out of Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Jail, activist-journalist Teesta Setalvad told NDTV on Monday, 5 September, that she had "expected due process of law, like the issue of notice, to be followed and not the kind of crackdown which happened" in her case.

Referring to fact-checker Mohammed Zubair's arrest over a tweet, she said that laws need to be "applied with honesty" by the police.

"Look what happened to Zubair – so many examples of this "crackdown" and the police getting away without following due process. It can happen to anybody," she told NDTV.

Describing her police custody as "strange", Setalvad also pointed out that she was called for questioning only once, for just three hours, during her entire police remand period of six days.

Setalvad walked out of a Gujarat jail on the evening of Saturday, 3 September, a day after she was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court, in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots conspiracy case.