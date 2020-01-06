Dear Govt, Stop ‘Using’ Us Kashmiri Pandits to Promote CAA-NRC

Panun Kashmir, an organisation that claims to represent the interests of Kashmiri Pandits, recently came out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that the “entire nation stands wholeheartedly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. This is yet another display of blatant pandering to the majoritarian and chauvinistic forces in this country, under the guise of promoting the interests of the Kashmir Pandit community — and it makes me want to wave my arms wildly and scream, ‘Not in my Name!’

Before I’m labeled ‘anti-Hindu’ or ‘anti-national’, let me reiterate that I condemn the Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus and ethnic cleansing. The 1980s was a chaotic period in Kashmir, when longstanding grievances of the citizenry against corruption and poor governance led to protests that coincided with the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan.