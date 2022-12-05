Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Who Will Win Gujarat & Himachal Elections?

As the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections drew to an end on Monday, 5 December, various agencies are set to release the exit polls for the state shortly. Exit polls for Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on 12 November, will also be announced on Monday.

After counting of votes, the results of both the state Assembly elections will be declared on 8 December.

The various exit polls scheduled to be released are India Today-Axis My India, ABP-CVoter, Times Now, Republic-PMARQ, and India TV-IPSOS.