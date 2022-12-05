Exit Poll Results 2022 Live Updates: Who Will Win Gujarat & Himachal Elections?
Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll Results Live: catch all updates here.
As the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections drew to an end on Monday, 5 December, various agencies are set to release the exit polls for the state shortly. Exit polls for Himachal Pradesh, which went to polls on 12 November, will also be announced on Monday.
After counting of votes, the results of both the state Assembly elections will be declared on 8 December.
The various exit polls scheduled to be released are India Today-Axis My India, ABP-CVoter, Times Now, Republic-PMARQ, and India TV-IPSOS.
A voter turnout of 65.92 percent was recorded in the Himachal assembly elections
There are 68 constituencies in the hill state, so a party will need to secure 35 seats in order to ensure majority
Meanwhile, in Gujarat, a voter turnout of 50.51 percent was recorded till 3 pm on Monday
There are 182 seats in the border state, so a party will need to cross 92 seats to secure a majority
Gujarat Elections May Determine if AAP Becomes a National Party. Here's How
The results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections may determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party gets recognised as a national party in the immediate future.
As per experts, while Gujarat will be a triangular contest between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the AAP, Himachal is more likely to retain its two-party nature.
But why is this important? and what does this mean for AAP? Read here.
Exit Polls To Be Tracked
