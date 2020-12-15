Ex-WB CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee Gets Discharged From Hospital
Bhattacharjee will however, remain on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) support and undergo physiotherapy.
Former Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, 15 December, after being admitted for nearly a week due to respiratory problems, PTI reported.
He will however, remain on non-invasive ventilation (BIPAP) support and undergo physiotherapy. He will follow restrictions on movement at home and have a prescribed diet, the doctors have stated.
The veteran Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader and former Bengal CM was admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata and put on mechanical ventilator support on 9 December afternoon after suffering breathing troubles.
The doctors had reported an improvement in his health conditions on Monday and took the call to discharge him on Tuesday, under strict observation at home.
A makeshift ICU has been set up at his home, according to a senior health official, where a critical care expert and medicine specialist will continue to monitor his health.
According to PTI, Bhattacharjee has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and other old age-related ailments for some time, which have kept him away from public life in the past few years.
(With inputs from PTI)
