Ex-Uttarakhand Minister Dies by Suicide After Charge of Molesting Granddaughter
Rajendra Bahuguna had been charged under the POCSO Act following a complaint by his daughter-in-law.
A politician from Uttarakhand, Rajendra Bahuguna, shot himself dead atop a water tank on Wednesday, 25 May, three days after his daughter-in-law filed a complaint against him on the charge of molesting his granddaughter.
Fifty-nine-year-old Bahuguna had reportedly called the police from his residence in Haldwani and informed them of his intention to die by suicide.
When the police arrived at the water tank, Bahuguna threatened to shoot himself. The police tried to pacify him via a loudspeaker and asked him to climb down. At one point it also seemed like he was willing to do so, NDTV reported.
However, the politician kept saying that he had been falsely accused, and eventually shot himself in the chest.
Complaint Filed Against Bahuguna’s Daughter-in-Law
On the basis of his daughter-in-law's complaint, Bahuguna had been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Meanwhile, his son Ajay filed a complaint against his wife, father-in-law, and one of their neighbours on the charge of abetting his father's suicide.
Bahuguna had been associated with the Congress party, and was also a minister of state in the government of ND Tiwari in 2004-05. He was also a roadways union leader and used to work in the Haldwani depot workshop.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
