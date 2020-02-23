Ex-Jet Airways Head Naresh Goyal Booked for Cheating Travel Agency

Mumbai police has registered a criminal offence against former Jet Airways director Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based travel company of over Rs 46 crores, Hindustan Times reported.

The complaint was made by Rajendran Neruparambil, chief finance officer of Akbar Travels of India Private Limited which has its office in Crawford area of South Mumbai.

The company, in its complaint said they have been doing business with Jet Airways since 1994, and when the company ran into a financial crisis, Goyal had assured that the travel agency wouldn’t suffer losses.

The agency sold Manchester-Mumbai flight tickets on cheaper rates on the assurances of the accused, the complainant said. But when in January 2019, many Jet flights got cancelled and they were given the assurance that they would be refunded. However, the payment defaulted the travel agency said.