Ex-GOA CM Luizinho Faleiro Elected as TMC Rajya Sabha Member From West Bengal
Faleiro's win comes unopposed ahead of the Goa Assembly election 2022.
Ex-Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro, who recently joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC), was elected to the Rajya Sabha unopposed in a bypoll from West Bengal on Monday, 22 November.
The by-election to the Rajya Sabha was initiated following the resignation of TMC MP Arpita Ghosh in September this year.
TMC party whip Nirmal Ghosh said that the Assembly secretary announced Faleiro's win through a notification and declared him as elected unopposed, news agency PTI reported.
Faleiro's win comes ahead of Goa Assembly election 2022.
TMC in Goa
Faleiro joined the TMC after ending his decades-long association with the Congress in October 2021. He was recently appointed the party's national vice president.
When Faleiro joined the TMC, he stated that the party will fight alone in the Goa elections and expressed his confidence over winning the election. He has been working to establish a foothold of the TMC in Goa.
Faleiro, earlier in an interview revealed that it was political strategist Prashant Kishor who approached him to join TMC.
However, the party has so far not decided who will be the Chief Minister candidate of TMC in Goa yet. The party on 13 November appointed MP Mahua Moitra as Goa State-in-charge.
After winning the state Assembly election in West Bengal this year, TMC has expanded its footprints in Goa and Tripura to contest in the election in 2022 and 2023.
(With inputs from PTI and Times Now)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.