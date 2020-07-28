Ex-DGP KL Gupta Not Biased, Will Probe Vikas Dubey Encounter: SC

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, 28 July, dismissed petitions asking for removal of retired Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) KL Gupta from the 3-member inquiry commission that had been set up to investigate the alleged encounter of Vikas Dubey, reported Live Law.

The top court bench headed by CJI S A Bobde reportedly said that it would not allow the petitioners to cast aspersions on the commission.

The petitioners Ghanshyam Upadhyay and Anoop Prakash Awasthi had reportedly argued that Gupta was biased and prejudiced in the matter, and that he had given statements to the press stating that "police version of the encounter should be accepted on 'face value'”.