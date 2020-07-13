Vikas Dubey Saga: Reflecting on Lucknow's Badmen in Nicer Times

The manner of Vikas Dubey's "encounter" would cause Joey the child in awe of Shane played by Alan Ladd to scream: "That's not fair - I hate you." A knee-jerk response to the Dubey saga would lead nowhere without picking up the thread of a perennially unjust system of which the police are the chosen cat's paw.

It reflects on the rottenness of the system that the real puppeteers, who pull the strings, seek to heap the odium exclusively on the police.

Systemic injustice, the police and “badmen” figure in my experience in two clusters: the peaking of urban terror at the hands of Mumbai's underworld after the frightening 1993 pogrom and, of course, the badmen of Lucknow during my growing up years.

The badman of Lucknow was called Bakait or Badmaash which literally means someone who lives on "ill-gotten livelihood". That would suggest that they were thieves which they were not. Honour was an article of faith. They were mohalla or neighbourhood toughs, with clearly demarcated areas of operation. These notional lines, like all frontiers, could be pushed depending on the Bakait's personality and that of others holding contiguous terrains.