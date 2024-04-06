ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ex-Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat Explains Discourse Around VVPATs & EVMs

The Supreme Court on 1 April issued a notice to the ECI on a petition seeking the tallying of all VVPAT (voter-verified paper audit trail) slips to verify votes cast through EVMs (electronic voting machine).

The petition, filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), has demands:

  • Cross-verification of EVM and VVPAT data

  • Voters should be allowed to physically drop VVPAT slips into the ballot box

  • The VVPAT machine should have transparent glass and the light should glow for more than 7 seconds

In an interview, former Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat spoke to The Quint about VVPATs, EVMs, and the demands of the petition.

Topics:  EVM   VVPAT 

