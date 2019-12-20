Unnao Rape Case: Court Sentences Kuldeep Sengar to Life in Prison
Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court has sentenced ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to life imprisonment on Friday, 20 December.
On Monday, Sengar was convicted by a Delhi trial court for the rape of a minor woman in Unnao in 2017.
Sengar has been convicted under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 5 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), as the court found that the girl was a minor at the time of the offence.
‘No Mitigating Circumstances’
While Sengar’s lawyer stated his loan liabilities, the judge came to the conclusion that he doesn’t find any “mitigating circumstances.”
In the hearings on deciding the quantum of sentence on Tuesday, 17 December, the CBI sought life imprisonment, stating that he deserves “maximum punishment.”
Meanwhile, the court had also sought a copy of his affidavit, filed before the Election Commission in 2017.
On Monday, when Sengar was convicted, Judge Dharmesh Sharma had pronounced the verdict to a packed courtroom at the Tis Hazari courthouse, with the survivor’s mother present.
Before the announcement of the verdict, Mir, Sengar’s counsel, stated, “Court must take into account his work for society and his record. It must take lenient view and give minimum sentence.”
(This is a developing story. With inputs from LiveLaw)
