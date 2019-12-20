Unnao Rape Case: Court Sentences Kuldeep Sengar to Life in Prison

In the hearings on deciding the quantum of sentence on Tuesday, 17 December, the CBI sought life imprisonment, stating that he deserves “maximum punishment.”

Meanwhile, the court had also sought a copy of his affidavit, filed before the Election Commission in 2017.

On Monday, when Sengar was convicted, Judge Dharmesh Sharma had pronounced the verdict to a packed courtroom at the Tis Hazari courthouse, with the survivor’s mother present.

Before the announcement of the verdict, Mir, Sengar’s counsel, stated, “Court must take into account his work for society and his record. It must take lenient view and give minimum sentence.”

(This is a developing story. With inputs from LiveLaw)