EVM-VVPAT Manipulation Concerns by Ex-IAS: EC Says No Probe Needed

Kannan's theory is - while the voter may have pressed the button for Candidate 1 on the EVM, the VVPAT will issue a printout for Candidate 1, but due to the malware, it will inform the control unit that the vote went to Candidate 2. At the time of voting, the voter would not know what has actually been recorded in the control unit.

Kannan has also explained that the potential 'tampering' described above, is possible because of the manner in which the EVM and VVPAT are connected.

The EVM has two units – a Ballot Unit (BU), on which the voter presses the button to cast a vote and a Control Unit (CU) which records the electronic vote. Now the VVPAT, BU and CU are connected in such a manner that after the voter presses a button of her choice on the BU, the vote is first registered by the VVPAT and then recorded in the CU.

So while the voter choice punched in on the BU and printed out by the VVPAT may be the same, the malware may alter the 'choice' and send aa 'pre-programmed' choice to the CU.

Also, as we all know, on counting day, while 100% electronic votes are counted, only 2% of VVPAT slips are counted to be doubly sure that EVM and VVPAT information is a match. So the 'mismatch' caused by the malware may not be noticed on counting day, and the 'tampering' may succeed.