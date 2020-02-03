Evacuated Students Dance at Manesar Coronavirus Isolation Facility

Indian students, who were brought back from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, danced at a quarantine facility of the Indian Army in Manesar on Saturday, 1 February.

The facility, according to a report by The Times of India, consists of accommodation barracks for the students, administrative areas and a medical facility. The medical facility consists of qualified doctors and other staff members.

More than 400 Indians from China have been evacuated in the wake of a novel coronavirus, which has claimed about 361 lives, in more than 17,000 cases.

(With inputs from The Times of India.)

