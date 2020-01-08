Envoys From EU, Australia, Gulf Nations to Skip J&K Tour: Report

Envoys from Australia, Gulf nations and countries of the European Union have reportedly decided not to be part of a delegation scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day tour, starting on Thursday, 9 January.

According to a NDTV report, EU diplomats said they did not want a "guided tour" and would meet the people they want to in a visit which will be scheduled at a later date.

News agency PTI reported that they stressed on meeting three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – who are in detention.

PTI quoted officials to report that, on Thursday, sixteen envoys from Latin American and African countries will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir.