Envoys From EU, Australia, Gulf Nations to Skip J&K Tour: Report
Envoys from Australia, Gulf nations and countries of the European Union have reportedly decided not to be part of a delegation scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day tour, starting on Thursday, 9 January.
According to a NDTV report, EU diplomats said they did not want a "guided tour" and would meet the people they want to in a visit which will be scheduled at a later date.
News agency PTI reported that they stressed on meeting three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti – who are in detention.
PTI quoted officials to report that, on Thursday, sixteen envoys from Latin American and African countries will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir.
In October, the government had allowed 23 lawmakers from the European Union, mostly belonging to far-right parties, to visit Jammu and Kashmir, at a time when even Opposition leaders were not allowed to visit the now bifurcated state.
What is the Visit About?
On Tuesday, news agency ANI reported, quoting diplomatic sources, that the central government will take a group of foreign envoys to Kashmir soon to show the ground situation of the Valley.
The sources also suggested that the tour is supposed to be a follow-up of last year's visit.
The envoys will interact with local villagers, village heads and other civil society members regarding the present situation there.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI & NDTV)
