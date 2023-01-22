'Mi Papá': On India Tour, Che Guevara’s Daughter Remembers Childhood With Him

Aleida Guevara was named after her mother Aleida March de la Torres, by her father and Argentinian Communist leader Ernesto ‘Che’ Guevara. “He named me after my mother because of his love for her,” said Aleida Guevara, as she remembered her father and the time she spent with him.

Aleida was just four years of age when Che Guevara, the leader of Communist guerilla warfare, left for Congo. In 1967, when Che was assassinated in Bolivia, Aleida was nearly seven years of age. Now a physician and human rights advocate in Cuba, Aleida is on a visit to India; she has already visited Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal and is now touring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Che Guevara was born in Argentina in 1928 and fought guerilla war in Cuba. In Cuba under Premier Fidel Castro, Che served as the chief of the Industrial Department of the National Institute of Agrarian Reform and as president of the National Bank of Cuba.