EOW Detains Suspended IPS Officer GP Singh in Disproportionate Assets Case

Officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday, 11 January, detained suspended Additional Director General (ADG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), GP Singh, from Gurugram, Haryana, in a disproportionate assets case.

The IPS officer from Chhattisgarh is being brought to Raipur, and will be produced before a court on Wednesday, 12 January.

The Anti Corruption Bureau's statement to the media said that ADG GP Singh wasn't cooperating in the investigation.

"In EOW's case number 22/2021 the accused suspended under the charges of Prevention of Corruption act sections 13b, 13(2) and IPC sections 201, 467, 471 ADG Shri G P Singh wasn't cooperating in the investigation of the case and nor coming to EOW office"

"He wasn't given any relief by the supreme court as well. Today on 11 Jan 2022 EOW's team took GP Singh into custody for enquiry from Gurgaon. He is being shifted to Raipur and will be produced before the court and before taking further actions," the statement further read.