19-Yr-Old Engineering Student Kills Self in Chennai’s SRM College

A 19-year-old student was found dead in her hostel room at the SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur campus, near Chennai on Saturday, 22 February.

Ayushi Rana, a BTech student, was found dead by fellow students who were looking for her when she did not come out of her room for a long time on Saturday. Speaking to The News Minute (TNM), the Maraimalai Nagar police said that Ayushi had not left any note behind that could have explained the reason behind her decision to kill herself.

“Ayushi had returned to her hostel late on Friday night and was questioned by the warden. The warden had also called her parents to inform them about Ayushi coming in late. After that, the parents called Ayushi and spoke to her,” a police officer from the station told TNM. He also added that Ayushi and her parents were already in disagreement over her wish to shift to an accommodation outside the college campus.