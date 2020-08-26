Delhi Riots: ED Moves Plea to Take Tahir Hussain Into Custody
The ED had filed a case against the former AAP councilor in March and raided his properties.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved an application in the Karkadooma court to arrest former AAP councilor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain on 24 August, The Quint has learnt.
This has been confirmed by advocate Javed Ali, who was present in the hearing on 24 August as well as an official of the Enforcement Directorate. “Yes, the ED has moved an application, that is correct. I have asked for time to respond to what the application says,” Ali said.
This is the first high profile move of arrest that the ED has officially made in the Delhi Riots investigation. The various charge sheets filed by the Delhi Police in the probe on the riots states that Tahir Hussain, along with the Popular Front of India and others, sponsored the violence.
In March, earlier this year, the ED booked Tahir Hussain on charges of money laundering and alleged funding and a criminal case had been filed against Hussain under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Then in the month of June, the Enforcement Directorate conducted several raids in Tahir Hussain’s residence to probe the alleged money-laundering case linked to the February 2020 violence. In the charge sheets it has submitted, the Delhi Police has alleged that Hussain was one of the masterminds in the alleged conspiracy and played a major role in sponsoring the violence that ensued.
