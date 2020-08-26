Delhi Riots: ED Moves Plea to Take Tahir Hussain Into Custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has moved an application in the Karkadooma court to arrest former AAP councilor and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain on 24 August, The Quint has learnt.

This has been confirmed by advocate Javed Ali, who was present in the hearing on 24 August as well as an official of the Enforcement Directorate. “Yes, the ED has moved an application, that is correct. I have asked for time to respond to what the application says,” Ali said.