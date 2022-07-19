ED Arrests Ex Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE Phone Tapping Case
This comes after the arrest of former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna by the ED last week.
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 19 July, arrested former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the alleged tapping of phones of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.
The retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was arrested after more than seven hours of interrogation, news agency PTI reported.
Pandey was also questioned by the ED on Monday in connection with the case. This comes after former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested last week by the central agency in the case.
The former police officer is facing cases being probed by the ED as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with alleged illegal interception of mobile phones of NSE employees by iSec Services Private Ltd, a company that was founded by him.
The ED had alleged that Ramkrishna and one of her associates had roped in the company owned by Pandey to spy on NSE employees by illegally intercepting their calls.
He has also been accused of violating the guidelines of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) while conducting the NSE's system audit.
Pandey retired from the force on 30 June this year. Before he was the Mumbai Police Commissioner, he served as Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP).
(With inputs from PTI.)
