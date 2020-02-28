Elgar Parishad Case: 9 Accused Appear Before NIA Court in Mumbai
(L-R) Dr Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale.&nbsp;
(L-R) Dr Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut and Sudhir Dhawale. (Photos Courtesy: Facebook)

Elgar Parishad Case: 9 Accused Appear Before NIA Court in Mumbai

PTI
India

The nine accused arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case were on Friday, 28 February, produced in a special court in Mumbai, days after the NIA took over probe into the matter.

This was the first time that the accused, most of them human rights activists, appeared before the special NIA court in Mumbai.

The 2017 case, which was being handled by the Pune Police, was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Centre in January.

On 14 February, the court in Pune, which was earlier hearing the case, passed an order transferring the case to the special NIA court in Mumbai in response to a plea by the central agency.

Also Read : No Objection to NIA Taking Over Elgar Parishad Case: Maha Govt

Loading...

The Pune court had directed that the accused be produced before the NIA court in Mumbai before or on 28 February.

Accordingly, they were produced before special NIA Judge D E Kothalikar, who later adjourned the hearing in the case to 13 March.

The accused – Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen and Vernon Gonsalves were shifted to Mumbai from Pune's Yerawada Central Jail on Wednesday.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on 31 December 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts the next day.

The Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The nine jailed accused are among 11 people booked by the NIA in the case for alleged links with Maoists.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...