Elgar Parishad Case: 9 Accused Appear Before NIA Court in Mumbai

The accused – Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Rona Wilson, Sudhir Dhawale, Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen and Vernon Gonsalves were shifted to Mumbai from Pune's Yerawada Central Jail on Wednesday.

The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on 31 December 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts the next day.

The Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The nine jailed accused are among 11 people booked by the NIA in the case for alleged links with Maoists.