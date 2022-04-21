Electoral Trusts Distributed Rs 258.43 Crore to Political Parties, BJP get 82%

As many as 159 individuals have contributed to Electoral Trusts in FY 2020-21: Two individuals contributed Rs 3.50 crore to Prudent Electoral Trust, 153 individuals contributed Rs 3.202 crore to Small Donations Electoral Trust, three individuals gave a total of Rs 5 lakh to Einzigartig Electoral Trust and one individual contributed Rs 1,100 to Independent Electoral Trust, ADR said in a statement.

Top 10 donors have donated Rs 223.00 crore to Electoral Trusts, which forms 86.27 percent of the total donations received by the trusts during FY 2020-21.

Prudent Electoral Trust donated Rs 209.00 crore to BJP, in contrast to Rs 217.75 crore contributed in FY 2019-20, while Jaybharath Electoral Trust donated Rs 2.00 crore of its total income to BJP in FY 2020-21.