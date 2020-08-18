Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa Resigns from Post

Ashok Lavasa on Tuesday, 18 August resigned as the Election Commissioner, The Indian Express reported.

The development comes just a month after Lavasa was appointed as the vice-president for private sector operations and public-private partnerships of The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on 15 July, a post for which he was nominated by the government itself.

Lavasa was appointed as an Election Commissioner in 2018 and would have retired as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in October 2022.

Lavasa made headlines during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when he opposed the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former BJP President Amit Shah on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct during the polls. Soon after, his wife and son came under the scanner of the Income Tax department for alleged non-disclosure of income.