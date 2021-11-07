'Attempt by State to Deflect Attention': EGI on Tripura Police Invoking UAPA

Tripura Police have registered cases against 102 Twitter accounts under the UAPA for "spreading fake and distorted information related to the recent violence that took place at Panisagar".

The Tripura police has also booked four Supreme Court lawyers under UAPA, who had expressed discontent over incidents of violence and vandalism against Muslim-owned houses and shops.

Additionally, the police in Tripura have also written to Twitter, asking the microblogging platform to suspend at least 68 accounts, which the state government accused of "posting distorted and objectionable news items" in the wave of the communal flares in parts of the north-eastern state, reported NDTV.