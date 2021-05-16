Editors Guild of India Condemns Airstrikes on Gaza Building

At the heart of the conflict in East Jerusalem, which has been in the news for the escalating conflict in the holy month of Ramadan, is an Israeli Supreme Court ruling.

The ruling is on a long-running legal case regarding the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood near the Damascus Fate that was given to Israeli settlers.

As the date for the ruling neared, Palestinians and left-wing Israelis held more and more demonstrations, stating that this eviction would pave the way for further removal of people from the area. On 7 May, Israeli security forces attacked worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque. In the attacks that were caught on camera, the forces can be seen using tear gas, stun grenades, and rubber-coated bullets.