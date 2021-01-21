Media Bodies ‘Condemn’ Arrest Warrant for Paranjoy Guha Thakurta

Both organisations have urged the Adani group to withdraw the criminal case against Guha Thakurta.

The Editors Guild also goes on to urge the higher judiciary to take notice of this kind of abuse of the criminal defamation law to impede freedom of speech, “and issue guidelines to ensure that wanton use of such laws does not serve as a deterrent to a free press.”

DIGIPUB notes that the need of the hour is “strengthen, not assault press freedom” at a time like this, when democratic values are under attack around the world.

You can read both statements in full below: