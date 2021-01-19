Arrest Warrant Against Journo Paranjoy Thakurta in Defamation Case
A Gujarat court on Tuesday, 19 January, issued an arrest warrant against senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, following a defamation suit filed by the Adani Group, reported ANI.
Judicial Magistrate Pradeep Soni, in a direction to New Delhi Nizamuddin police station, said:
“…accused stands charged with complaint under Section 500 of IPC. You are hereby directed to arrest the said accused and to produce him before me.”
Thakurta’s lawyer Anand Yagnik, according to PTI, has said that they haven’t received any information from the court.
“This information (on arrest warrant) has come to us from media.”
Yagnik also, according to PTI, said that the Adani Group has withdrawn complaints against everybody, including the editor, but not the author.
Sharing that they have moved a discharge application, the lawyer, as per PTI, said:
“The magazine (which published the article) is not responsible (for criminal defamation), the case against co-author has been withdrawn but you don’t withdraw the complaint against the author.”
According to PTI, the Adani Group had filed the defamation suit following Thakurta’s article on a "Rs 500 crore bonanza" the group received from the government. The article is reportedly from June 2017.
(With inputs from PTI.)
