ED to Auction Nirav Modi’s Art, to Sell Husain, Sher-Gil’s Works

The Enforcement Directorate is all set to auction valuables seized from fugitive businessman Nirav Modi on 27 February, as well as 3 and 4 March 2020.

Paintings by MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil and Raja Ravi Varma are some of the artworks that are set to go under the hammer on in a ‘Live Auction’ being organised by Saffronart.

Apart from paintings, some of the other valuables that will be featured in the auction are luxury handbags, watches and cars. This comes just a year after the Income Tax Department raised Rs 54.84 crores by selling another batch of valuables that belonged to the absconding diamantaire.