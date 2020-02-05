ED to Auction Nirav Modi’s Art, to Sell Husain, Sher-Gil’s Works
The Enforcement Directorate is all set to auction valuables seized from fugitive businessman Nirav Modi on 27 February, as well as 3 and 4 March 2020.
Paintings by MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil and Raja Ravi Varma are some of the artworks that are set to go under the hammer on in a ‘Live Auction’ being organised by Saffronart.
Apart from paintings, some of the other valuables that will be featured in the auction are luxury handbags, watches and cars. This comes just a year after the Income Tax Department raised Rs 54.84 crores by selling another batch of valuables that belonged to the absconding diamantaire.
“Saffronart is extremely honoured to inaugurate its 20th year by lending our services and expertise to the Enforcement Directorate, Government of India. We are diligently working with the ED to assess and evaluate each item and put together the catalogue for both the sales, which includes a distinguished line-up of artworks by the likes of Amrita Sher-Gil, M F Husain and V S Gaitonde.”Dinesh Vazirani, Saffronart CEO and Co-Founder
Here’s a look at some of the works that are expected to bring in the big bucks.
MF Husain’s Battle of Ganga and Jamuna
MF Hussain’s ‘Battle of Ganga and Jamuna’ is an oil canvas from his Mahabharata series. The Mahabharata is a series of 27 works and the Battle of Ganga and Jamuna was painted in 1972. In the painting, Husain depicts the act of separation between the two rivers, a theme that forms the crux of the epic saga.
Also Read : Artist eats $120,000 banana artwork
Amrita Sher-Gil’s Boys With Lemons
One of the pioneers of modern Indian art in the 20th century, Amrita Sher-Gil’s works were most the notable among India’s avant-garde movement.
Sher-Gil’s oil on canvas depicting two boys selling lemons is set to be auctioned for the first time ever. On their website, Saffronart has attributed the provenance of the painting to a direct acquisition from the artist’s family.
Raja Ravi Varma’s Painting
Another pioneer of modern Indian art (relatively speaking), Raja Ravi Verma’s paintings were Realist in style, and inspired by scenes from Indian mythology and Indian classical music and dance. The painting that is being auctioned on 27 February is in line with these themes.
Manjit Bawa’s Painting
Inspired by Indian mythology, painter Manjit Bawa’s work that’s set to be auctioned is a depiction of Krishna leaning over a lion. The painting, which is dated 1992, is estimated to be worth anywhere between Rs 3-5 crores.
VS Gaitonde’s Painting
This untitled abstract painting by Padma Shree VS Gaitonde was completed in 1972. It is estimated to bring in anywhere between Rs 7-9 crores in the auction.
A total of 11 paintings will be auctioned on 27 February. Apart from them, some of the other valuables are:
Hermes Kelly and Birkin Handbags
About 10 Hermes handbags and wallets are also set to come under the hammer in the Live Auction. Ranging across different styles, the items are expected to bring in Rs 2- 6 lakhs.
Luxury Wristwatches
Luxury wristwatches like a Jaeger Lecoultre ‘Reverso Gyrotourbillon 2’ Limited Edition and Gerrard Perregaux ‘Opera One’ are estimated to bring in Rs 55-70 lakhs and Rs 3-5 lakhs respectively.