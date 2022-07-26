ED Raids Rose by 27 Times in 2014-2022 Compared to 2004-14: Government in RS

Raids carried out by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) during 2014-2022 saw a nearly 27-fold increase to 3,010 as compared to 112 searches between 2004 and 2014, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday, 26 July.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply that the increased number of searches were conducted "in order to dispose of pending investigation in old cases and to complete investigation in new cases in a time-bound manner under the PMLA" and that complex investigations in cases, which have multiple accused, require multiple searches leading to increase in the numbers of such actions.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was enacted in 2002, but implemented from 1 July 2005.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power between 2004 and 2014 while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government came into power from the middle of 2014.