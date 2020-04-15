DHFL Row: ED Moves Bombay HC, Wants Kapil Wadhwan’s Bail Cancelled

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, 15 April, moved the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of bail of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, accused in a money laundering case, for allegedly violating bail conditions and travelling during the lockdown imposed due to coronavirus.

Advocate Purnima Kantharia of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) mentioned the application before high court Justice PD Naik.

The court then issued a notice to Wadhawan and posted the matter for further hearing on 23 April.