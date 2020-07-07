ED Books GVK Group in 700+ Cr Mumbai Airport Money Laundering Case

The money was allegedly routed to companies in the GVK Group using sham deals for infrastructure development, with the connivance of AAI officials. AAI entered into a public-private partnership with the GVK Group and some foreign entities to form MIAL in 2006.

According to the Hindustan Times, the CBI FIR alleges that Rs 310 crore was siphoned off from MIAL’s surplus funds to GVK companies in 2017-18, with Rs 395 crore taken away from 2012 to 2017. The money was hidden in inflated expenditure figures. The CBI also alleges that the GVK Group assigned premium retail areas of the Mumbai aiport to family members at reduced rates, which cut into MIAL’s revenue, causing a loss of several crores.

A GVK spokesperson told the Hindustan Times that they had not received any notice from the ED about the case yet. MIAL had expressed surprise about the CBI FIR, while the AAI says it is writing to GVK and MIAL to ascertain what had happened. There have been raids in Mumbai and Hyderabad in relation to the case thus far, but no arrests at this time.