ED Arrests Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Under Money Laundering Act
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday, 8 March.
They said Kapoor was placed under arrest around 3 am under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.
He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.
(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)
