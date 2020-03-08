ED Arrests Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Under Money Laundering Act
Image of the besieged founder, and former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, used for representational purposes.
Image of the besieged founder, and former managing director and CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, used for representational purposes.(Photo: Erum Gour / The Quint)

ED Arrests Yes Bank Founder Rana Kapoor Under Money Laundering Act

PTI
India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges in the wee hours of Sunday, 8 March.

They said Kapoor was placed under arrest around 3 am under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was allegedly not cooperating in the probe.

Rana was questioned by the ED sleuths for over 20 hours after the central agency raided his residence on Friday night.

He will be produced before a local court during the day to obtain custody, the officials said.

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated with more details.)

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...