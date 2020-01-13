Economist Quits as JNU Professor Emeritus in Scathing Letter to VC
Economist and author Amit Bhaduri has given up his emeritus professorship at Jawaharlal Nehru University in protest against what he called an attempt by the administration at destroying the atmosphere of freedom of expression at the university.
"It pains me but I feel it would be immoral on my part without registering my protest to remain a silent observer in this larger, sinister scheme of throttling dissent which is unfolding now at the University," he wrote, in an open letter to Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.
‘VC a Pivotal Part of Sinister Plan’
Bhaduri opened his scathing letter with the words, "I have learnt... with increasing disgust how your handling of situations as the administrative and academic head of JNU has led to its steady deterioration, paving the way for intellectual disintegration."
Recalling his own days as a professor at the University, he wrote, “What is different now is not only incompetence of handling situations by the authorities, but a deliberate attempt to throttle the free and lively atmosphere of debate and discussion for which JNU was known all over the country.”
Here’s a copy of the letter accessed by The Quint:
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)