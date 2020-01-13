Economist Quits as JNU Professor Emeritus in Scathing Letter to VC

Economist and author Amit Bhaduri has given up his emeritus professorship at Jawaharlal Nehru University in protest against what he called an attempt by the administration at destroying the atmosphere of freedom of expression at the university.

"It pains me but I feel it would be immoral on my part without registering my protest to remain a silent observer in this larger, sinister scheme of throttling dissent which is unfolding now at the University," he wrote, in an open letter to Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar.