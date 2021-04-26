EC Can’t Let Counting Be Catalyst for COVID Surge: Madras HC Order

Hours after chiding the Election Commission and saying it should be ‘booked for murder’ for allowing poll rallies, the Madras High Court in its order stated that at no cost can counting become a catalyst for a further surge.

Compared to the strongly-worded rebuke during the hearing on Monday morning, 26 April, the order seemed milder and accused the Election Commission of "wanton disregard" and "silence" during campaigning carried out without following COVID protocols.

"Despite the court's repeated orders regarding COVID protocol, significance may have been lost on the Election Commission. Public health is of paramount importance and it is distressing that Constitutional authorities have to be reminded in such regard," the court said in its order.