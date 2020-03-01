Two DU Students Found Dead in Jamia Nagar, Suicide Note Recovered

Bodies of two Delhi University students were found inside a flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Sunday, 1 March.

The man and the woman, both 23 years old, were from Ladakh, they said.

Police said a one-page suicide note was left behind by the man and the woman. The police did not share details of the suicide notes.

Both the students had injuries to their necks and two knives were recovered from inside the flat, they said.