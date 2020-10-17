Delhi Police Officer Detains, Assaults Journalist for Four Hours
An eyewitness quoted the officer saying he wanted to teach the media a lesson.
A journalist with a leading magazine and some students from the Delhi University were assaulted by the Delhi Police on Friday, 16 October. Ahan Penkar, a journalist, with The Caravan magazine, was allegedly assaulted inside the Model Town police station for more than four hours.
Detention During Protest
The Indian Express reported that around 40 people, including student activists and the family of a girl, who was found dead at her employer’s residence early October, held a protest outside Model Town police station on Friday.
They were protesting since no FIR has been lodged so far because after the police claim the girl’s death was a suicide, not a murder.
It was during this protest that the journalist was detained. Twenty-three-year-old Ahan, who was reporting the protests, was detained and then assaulted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Model Town, Ajay Kumar.
The Caravan reported that the police forcibly took their journalist's phone and deleted all the videos he had recorded while reporting. Penkar was detained at the police station at around 3 pm.
He was detained for nearly four hours. He has sustained injuries on his nose, his shoulder, his back and his ankle.
The Officer Wanted to Teach Media a Lesson: Eyewitness
“The ACP kicked me in the chest. I’m shaken. He threatened to beat us with a steel rod… They lifted me by my trousers and took me inside the station. I was forced to delete the videos and photos from my phone,” the journalist told Newslaundry.
Ahan also told Newslaundry that ACP Kumar assaulted two other persons. One of these men, Ravinder Singh, a Delhi University student said the officer said that “he said he would teach the media also a lesson”.
