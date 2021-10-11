Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka, Days After FIR Against Founders

On Thursday, 7 October, Manjunath, a cab driver and resident of Nagarbhavi in Bengaluru, filed a complaint against the owners of Dream Sports, reported The Indian Express.

Manjunath had read about the amended Karnataka Police Act in newspapers and had searched Google Play Store to see how many such online gaming platforms had withdrawn their services. He found that a number of them had blocked their mobile applications, but not Dream11.

"I came to know many players in expectation of winning have lost their money. But it is surprising that who grabs the money is not transparent, and players do not have control over the activities. So, this is a clear case of running online games of wagering and skill risking the money of the players," he alleged in the complaint,as per the report.

Sanjeev M Patil, the deputy commissioner of Police (west), told The Indian Express that a case was registered against Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth, directors of Sporta Technologies Private Limited and Dream11 "under Section 79 (Keeping common gaming house) and 80 (Gaming in common gaming-house) of Karnataka Police Act, 1963".

Later, Dream11 said in a statement, "We believe the complaint is motivated and are examining our legal remedies. We are a responsible, law-abiding company and will extend our full cooperation to all authorities."