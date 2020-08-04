‘Dream Getting Fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan
Advani and Murli Manojar Joshi will attend the ceremony over video conference.
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Tuesday, 4 August said that with the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, a dream close to his heart is getting fulfilled and he hoped that the temple will represent peace and harmony for the country.
“I feel humbled that during Ram Janmabhoomi movement, destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990 which helped galvanise aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants,” he said.
“Sometimes significant dreams take a long time to fruition, but when finally realised, wait becomes worthwhile. One such dream, close to my heart, is getting fulfilled. PM is laying foundation of Ram Mandir. It’s a historic and emotional day not only for me but all Indians,” Advani said.
Advani said that Lord Ram occupies an esteemed place in India’s cultural and civilizational heritage and is an embodiment of grace, dignity and decorum and that the temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues.
“It is also my belief that Ram Mandir will represent India as a strong, prosperous, peaceful and harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none so that we can truly usher in Ram Rajya, the epitome of good governance,” he added.
The statement by Advani comes just a day ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday by PM Modi.
Advani and Murli Manojar Joshi will attend the ceremony over video conference. The duo have been extended an invitation over the telephone and will also be sent physical invitation letters by General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
Advani and Joshi last week appeared in a Central Bureau of Investigation court over charges of having made speeches that provoked the razing of the Babri Masjid in 1992.
During the hearing on 24 July, Advani was asked around 100 questions for over four hours by a special CBI court in Lucknow. Appearing on video conference, Advani had denied all charges.
