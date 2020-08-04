‘Dream Getting Fulfilled’: LK Advani on Ram Mandir’s Bhoomi Pujan

The statement by Advani comes just a day ahead of the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday by PM Modi.

Advani and Murli Manojar Joshi will attend the ceremony over video conference. The duo have been extended an invitation over the telephone and will also be sent physical invitation letters by General Secretary of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Advani and Joshi last week appeared in a Central Bureau of Investigation court over charges of having made speeches that provoked the razing of the Babri Masjid in 1992.

During the hearing on 24 July, Advani was asked around 100 questions for over four hours by a special CBI court in Lucknow. Appearing on video conference, Advani had denied all charges.